‘Lookout thief’ escapes while accomplices arrested for attempted burglary

Kaieteur News – A lookout thief on Friday ran away and left his two accomplices stranded in a clothing store at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) after cops showed up and foiled their burglary attempt.

Kaieteur News was told that the three men attempted to burglarise the store around 03:30 hrs.

They had already hammered their way through a concrete wall of the building and had started looting the place when an alert neighbour was startled by the noise. The neighbour reportedly peeped outside and saw the thieves in action and immediately called the store’s owner.

“One of them was outside and the other two were inside,” said the owner as she recounted the details the alert neighbour had given her.

Contact was immediately made with police and within fifteen minutes ranks arrived at the scene, foiling the burglars’ plans.

Neighbours were reportedly still keeping a keen eye on the thieves and recalled that as the cops approached, the lookout thief stripped off his jacket and dropped it at the scene before escaping in haste.

Neighbours said that from all indications, the lookout thief forgot to alert his accomplices as they were caught in the store as police surrounded the premises. Unable to escape, they were forced to surrender.

The owner related that the men had already filled two bags with clothes and a laptop and passed them outside for the lookout thief to overlook.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the captured thieves lives a short distance from the clothing store.