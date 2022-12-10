Guyana tops Caribbean at CSEC, CAPE exams – for the 4th time

Latest update December 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – One day after it was announced that Uotam Heeralall of the Anna Regina Secondary School and Atishta Seenarine of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School topped the country at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) respectively, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Friday announced that both students are the Region’s most outstanding overall performers at the 2022 examinations.

This is now the fourth time in a row Guyana has topped the Caribbean at both the CSEC and CAPE exams.

Kaieteur News on Thursday reported that Heeralall gained 25 Grade Ones at the CSEC exams while Seenarine gained 18 Grade Ones at the CAPE exams.

The Ministry of Education in a press release on Friday stated that Seenarine is also the Most Outstanding Overall student in Natural Sciences at the CAPE level and that the country also received several other awards.At the CSEC level, the Ministry stated Saskia Twahir of Queen’s College is the Most Outstanding student in Humanities and also the Most Outstanding student in Business.

Sheridan Dyal of Queen’s College is the Most Outstanding student in Sciences while Heeralall is this year’s Most Outstanding student in Technical Vocational Education and Joshua Adrian of the Diamond Secondary School is the Most Outstanding student in Agricultural Science (DA).

“The Ministry of Education wishes to congratulate all students for their exceptional performance. We wish to thank their teachers and parents for giving the necessary support to achieve this feat,” the release said.

