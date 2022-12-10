Govt. to spend $2.4B to reconstruct 13 more hinterland bridges

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works on Friday awarded approximately $2.4B in contracts to several contractors to upgrade 13 more hinterland bridges to international standards – stretching from Mabura Hill to Kurupukari.

Three of 32 contractors who placed bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) were awarded contracts to upgrade the bridges. The signing of the contracts took place at the Ministry’s Kingston, Georgetown office.

Kaieteur News had reported that the projects have been divided into three lots, Lots 7 to Lots 9, with lot 7 consisting of four bridges, lot 8 four bridges and lot 9 five bridges.

KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Inc. has been awarded an $817,283,913 to upgrade bridges that fall under Lot 7, Dax Contracting Services has been awarded $819,412,524 for the Lot 8 bridges while, Lot 9 has been awarded to Theodore Faria General Contracting Service to the tune of $765,114,472.

Kaieteur News understands that this project is similar to a previous project which the Ministry had tendered, to upgrade 32 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem to the tune of $3.19B.

The 13 bridges would be reconstructed from its current wooden structure to concrete. The reconstruction of these bridges will support the phased construction of the Linden to Lethem highway that is currently ongoing.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Friday said that the roll out of these projects is to advance Guyana’s modernization and development.

“Significantly today in this contract signing are projects that are designed and intended to take us to what President Ali describing as 2030 and beyond, not just building for now but building for the future,” he said.

The Minister further related that the Ministry’s bridges programmes are important and that they are putting in what is called “resilient infrastructure”.

“As it relates to our bridges, we got to take out the timber bridges that we traditionally use and we have to be able to put in things that would last us 20, 30, 40 years,” he added.

While noting that this leg of works is important to the road project that is currently ongoing in that area, Minister Edghill charged the contractors to produce quality work in a timely matter. He asked of the contractors, as they are executing works not to interrupt normal activity and people’s lives.

“We are going to build these 13 other bridges, while we are executing our work. We have to be mindful that interruption should be minimal, engage the communities,” he urged on Friday.