Dolphin Swim Club wins Short Course meet

Kaieteur News – The Dolphin Speed Swim Club held its annual Inter-Club Short Course Swim Meet, on Sunday, December 4, at the National Aquatic Centre Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The Swim Meet had participants from Linden (Torpedo Swim Club) and Georgetown – Dorado Speed Swim Club, Police Swim Club and host Dolphin Speed Swim Club.

According to a release from the club, 88 participants competed in the male and female novice age group categories.

The Guyana Police Force Swim Club came in fourth with 45 points, third place was won by Dorado Speed Swim Club with 94 points, Torpedo Swim Club came in second with 263.5 points and the host, Dolphin Speed Swim Club, won with 767.5 points.

Prizes were awarded to Schools who had children at the Meet. Three Smart Televisions were distributed to Regma Primary School (Linden), Covent Garden Primary (EBD) and Stella Maris Primary (Georgetown).

Medals and Hampers were awarded to the children.

The organizers would like to extend special thanks to Mikhail DaSilva of Guyana Brewery Inc. who braved the inclement weather and presented Medals to the Swimmers and Trophy to the Winning Clubs.

Dolphin Speed Swim Club also extends their gratitude to all the Clubs that participated, The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) and all the Volunteers, for a successful event.

Additionally, a heartfelt thanks to the sponsors; E&M Essential Business Services, GuyVision Network, Sterling Products Ltd., Massy Distribution, Maggies Catering Inc, Banks DIH, Ansa Mc Al, Guyana Beverages, Clear Waters, Tulsiram Construction, Fernandes Bakery, National Sports Commission, Toucan Industries, Ad Teck and Dolphin Swim Family, for your sterling contribution to a successful Meet.