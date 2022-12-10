Comfort Sleep, Aquafina ‘Made In Guyana’ certified

Kaieteur News – Two companies are the latest to be inducted into the Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme.

The two companies are AquafinaWater & Ice Inc. and Comfort Sleep Guyana.

Aquafina Water & Ice Inc. was certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on bottles of its purified water and packages of its ice.

Director of the water and ice company, Rajiv Latchana said that the certification will be used as a stepping stone to achieve ISO 9001 which his company is working towards.

“It is a pleasure to get this Made in Guyana Certification and it will add to our efforts to attain international certification to the ISO 9001 Standard. We look forward to working with the GNBS to continue to improve our products,” Latchana said at a simple ceremony hosted in the Training Room of the GNBS Sophia Exhibition site head office on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The certificate was handed over to Manager of Aquafina Water & Ice Inc. Nalini Latchana by Technical Officer in the GNBS Certification Services Department, Rosmarie Liliah who congratulated the company on achieving this milestone.

The other company, Comfort Sleep Guyana received its certification to use the prestigious Mark on its locally manufactured Mattresses, Pillows, and Foam Sheets.

At a simple ceremony hosted at the company’s Eccles Industrial Estate location, on Friday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dennis Charran noted that being Made in Guyana Certified is a testimony of quality which gives a sense of pride.

“It is an honour to receive this certification because having our products Made in Guyana Certified, speaks for itself and its authenticity. It means our products are authentically Guyanese made and that is the pride of our product and our company,” Charran proudly noted.

The certificate was handed over to Charran by Technical Officers of the GNBS, Keon Rankin and Orlando Sturge, in the presence of employees of Comfort Sleep.

The Made in Guyana certification mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on a national, regional, and international level. It focuses on creating competitiveness for authentic Guyanese products certified under the Programme while creating a framework for the development of quality systems within our local content.

The Certification is valid for 1 year and the GNBS will conduct surveillance visits to ensure the approved quality is maintained throughout the certification period in keeping with the respective terms and conditions.

In a press release, the GNBS encouraged more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give their products that competitive advantage in the local and international markets. Application forms can be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/