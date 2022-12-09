Payments for immigration other services can now be done via mmg+

Kaieteur News – Persons can now use a cashless option to pay for a number of services at three agencies associated with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The newly formed partnership between the Ministry and Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+) now allows all mmg+ subscribers to make payments to the Guyana Register Office (GRO) and Immigration Support Services, for various categories of visas and work permits, as well as birth, death, and marriage registrations, GTT said in a Press Release on Thursday.

Tint permits and other transactions processed through the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are also included in the list of available services. Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn hailed the partnership as innovative and transformative, adding that the government is elated to support development for all in Guyana, through meaningful 21-st century solutions. “Our country is at its most exciting and propitious time, and we cannot fail to raise the quality, level of service, level of customer service, the speed, and quickness of which we provide that service if we want to truly benefit from that which is upon us,” the Minister said.

General Manager at mmg+ Bobita Ram explained that this year, to add to the convenience of mmg+, the company embarked on a journey to make life easy for customers by bringing onboard more service providers to make mmg+ a payment option for everyday transactions. She added that this partnership forms part of that plan. “This transformative solution shortens lines, reduces the amount of physical cash persons need to carry around, and helps to make services more efficient,” the General Manager said.

The mmg+ app and by extension – your money, stay secure; even if your device is lost. To to-pup your wallet, the company has onboarded almost 900 agents in all Administrative Regions for the subscriber’s convenience. “I want to applaud the Government and its agencies for seeing the necessity of solutions like mmg+ in Guyana and making it an option, giving ease to thousands of persons living here,” Ms. Ram added.

Present at the launch were the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Calvin Brutus, Registrar General Mr. Raymon Cummings, Deputy Registrar General Mr. Vishnu Boodhoo, and Head of the Immigration Support Services Ms. Marcia Sealey along with IT and other technical staff of the Ministry and mmg+.

Since the pandemic, mmg+ has onboarded and partnered with several stakeholders to help everyone to ‘live life easy’. Some of our most memorable partnerships just this year allow persons to pay for fuel at any Shell-branded Sol Guyana Service Station, Breezepass the tollbooth lines at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, book tickets early for the Parika-Supenaam Ferry and purchase groceries and pharmaceuticals at all Massy Stores locations.