Obstructing justice charge dismissed against former Police Prosecutor

Dec 09, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Former Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, who was accused of ‘ducking’ two sentence warrants in order to obstruct the course of justice, was on Tuesday freed of the charge.

Sergeant Gonsalves, 35, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was charged back in April and was out of self-bail pending the outcome of trial.

Gonsalves was on trial before Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court. He had denied the charge which alleges that between July 23, 2020 and November 27, 2021, at Diamond East Bank Demerara, he conspired with person(s) unknown; to obstruct the course of justice, so as to cause the disappearance or to falsely execute two warrants in favour of Vishal Munilall.

After the Prosecution closed its case, Gonsalves’ Lawyer, Bernard DaSilva, made a no case submission to the court. On Tuesday, Magistrate Scarce ruled and upheld the no-case submission and this led to the charge being dismissed against the former Police Prosecutor.

Kaieteur News had reported that in December 2021, Vishal Munilall, Deodharry Oodit and others were charged for corrupt transaction with an agent and other offences.

It was stated that Munilall and Oodit gave information against the Prosecutor for his alleged involvement of the ‘ducking’ of two sentence warrants for Munilall, which was issued by Magistrate, Annette Singh, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

As such, an investigation was launched, and a video interview was conducted with Prosecutor Gonsalves. During the interview, it was reported that the Prosecutor did not deny the allegation, however, while being escorted to the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) he admitted to a Senior Officer of his involvement.

As such, a file was prepared based on the investigation carried out and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. The DPP later sent back the file recommending the Prosecutor be charged.

