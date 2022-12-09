Man jailed for threatening Head Teacher

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old man was on Thursday jailed for three months and fined $75,000 for cursing and threatening the Headmistress of Strathspey Primary School, located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The man identified as Satrohan Khemraj of Coldigen Squatting Area, ECD appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was charged with three offences. He was charged with abusive language, disorderly behaviour and threatening language.

The court heard that Khemraj had entered the school on Wednesday and began cursing the Headmistress over a misunderstanding. Khemraj reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined $75,000 and sentenced to three months in jail.