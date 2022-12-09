Man jailed for 8 years for 2014 shopkeeper murder

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to eight years imprisonment for the 2014 murder of Bibi Shaneza Bhola of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) during the course of a robbery.

Nathan Anthony Stoute was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow when he appeared at the Suddie High Court.

Bhola was reportedly killed at her shop located at Rock Creek, Mazaruni River, Region Seven between February 26 and 27, 2014.

Stoute was employed at Bhola’s shop when he and another co-worker robbed and killed the mother of two at her Mazaruni shop. She was found dead in her bedroom with three stab wounds to the stomach.

Bhola also had a gaping wound to the right side head along with other injuries. A substantial amount of jewellery and cash were also missing from her shop.

Stoute, 16, at the time and his co-worker were reportedly hiding in Suriname. He was nabbed and charged five years later when he returned to Guyana to attend a family function.

Reports are that on November 9, 2022 during an appearance at the Suddie High Court, Stoute admitted that he murdered the 34-year-old woman.

Bhola’s family expressed satisfaction that justice has been served.