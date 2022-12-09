Man jailed for 8 years for 2014 shopkeeper murder

Latest update December 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to eight years imprisonment for the 2014 murder of Bibi Shaneza Bhola of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) during the course of a robbery.
Nathan Anthony Stoute was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow when he appeared at the Suddie High Court.
Bhola was reportedly killed at her shop located at Rock Creek, Mazaruni River, Region Seven between February 26 and 27, 2014.
Stoute was employed at Bhola’s shop when he and another co-worker robbed and killed the mother of two at her Mazaruni shop. She was found dead in her bedroom with three stab wounds to the stomach.
Bhola also had a gaping wound to the right side head along with other injuries. A substantial amount of jewellery and cash were also missing from her shop.
Stoute, 16, at the time and his co-worker were reportedly hiding in Suriname. He was nabbed and charged five years later when he returned to Guyana to attend a family function.
Reports are that on November 9, 2022 during an appearance at the Suddie High Court, Stoute admitted that he murdered the 34-year-old woman.
Bhola’s family expressed satisfaction that justice has been served.
Dec 08, 2022– Uniforms unveiled for One Guyana President’s Cup By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali last evening doubled down on the Government of Guyana’s commitment to the...
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have written it on this page twice before, I am writing it again- I will never support the abolition... more
Kaieteur News – Every time a new Leader takes over in Guyana, pressure mounts on that person to immediately distance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]