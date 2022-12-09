Latest update December 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Future Stars, Bent Street promise fireworks in MVP Futsal finals

Dec 09, 2022 Sports

– Tiger Bay women confident of defeating Fruta Conquerors

Kaieteur News – Future Stars and Bent Street are promising an electrifying MVP Sports Futsal Finals on Saturday as the two sides look to claim to the tournament’s $500,000 first-place prize.

Over in the Women’s division, Tiger Bay ladies will go hunting for the $200,000 up for grabs, but standing in their way, is Fruta Conquerors.

The finalists for both categories met today at the tournament’s title sponsors’ headquarters at the Giftland Mall, with all confident of taking home the cash and trophy.

Future Stars and Bent Street Captains, Akel Clarke and Nicholas McArthur, along with MVP Sports proprietor, Ian Ramdeo, at stores Giftland location. (Rawle Toney Photo)

Ian Ramdeo, the proprietor of MVP Sports, said he was happy with the intensity shown in the tournament, adding that Saturday’s finals will be one that the public will enjoy.

He said MVP Sports was happy to be associated with the Petra Organisation in sponsoring the tournament, but more importantly, playing a part in giving the country’s skilled players of football’s shortest format a chance to showcase their talent.

In the women’s semi-finals, Tiger Bay squeezed past Police, 2 – 1, and then Fruta Conquerors kept the faith to win, 3 – 2, against GT Panthers.

While the Women’s Division champs will take home $200,000, second place bags $100,000, while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

Fruta Conquerors and Tiger Bay captains are eager to battle in the women’s finals of the MVP Sports Futsal Championships

Moving into the Men’s Division, another impressive performance from Future Stars got them a 2 – 1 result over Stabroek Ballers.

The runner-up will have to settle for $300,000, third place carts off with $200,000, and the fourth-place finisher walks away with $100,000.

The Petra-organised tournament is sponsored by MVP Sports with support from Ansa McAl, through their Magnum and Lucozade brands, Luminous Automotive & Motors and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. (Rawle Toney)

