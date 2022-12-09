Latest update December 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Drunk Driver jailed for three months, fined

Dec 09, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A Berbice man was on Wednesday sentenced to three months in prison and fined $60,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridor.

Drunk driver jailed: Errol Williams

The convicted drunk Driver, 51-year-old Errol Williams of Lot 50 Fyrish Village, Berbice, Region Six, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the DUI charge.

Williams’ breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit of .035 BAC.

Features/Columnists

  • The kingmakers and change

    Kaieteur News – Every time a new Leader takes over in Guyana, pressure mounts on that person to immediately distance... more

