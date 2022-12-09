Anna Regina boys top Guyana at CSEC

…Saraswati Vidya Nakitan girl tops Guyana at CAPE

Kaieteur News – The country’s top three performers at the 2022 Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) are from Anna Regina Secondary School while the top 2022 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) student is from Saraswati Vidya Nakitan.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand made this announcement on Thursday via her Facebook page. She said that Guyana received the official results of who the country’s top performers but is yet to be informed of who has topped the Caribbean at the respective examinations.

“The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has not yet told us who the Region’s top students are but we don’t have to wait we know who Guyana’s top students are. So the best overall CXC student are all coming from one school, Anna Regina Secondary on the Essequibo Coast,” she said. She announced on Thursday that the country’s top CSEC performer is Uotam Heeralall of Anna Regina Secondary who gained 25 Grade Ones. In second place is Ramoll Baboolall who gained 25 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos, and the third spot is awarded to Daniel Dowding who gained 22 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos.

When the preliminary results were announced, it was revealed that it was Baboolall who copped first, Heeralall second and Dowding third.

As it relates to CAPE, the country’s best overall student at exams is Atishta Seenarine of Saraswati Vidya Nakitan located in Region Three. Seenarine gained 18 Grade ones. Vish Kistama of Berbice High School (BHS) secured 15 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos copped the second place. The preliminary results had showed that it was Bhedesh Persaud of Queen’s College who copped first place at the exams.

Minister Manickchand also announced that the information the Ministry received, revealed that the best science students at CSEC for Guyana are Sheridan Dyal who gained 15 grade ones and one Grade Two, and Lateisha Mc Arthur who gained 13 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos, both of Queen’s College.

No other results were announced by the Minister but she said, “Please remember these are the best from Guyana, CXC has not yet published who the best overall students are or the best individual subject students are for the Region.”