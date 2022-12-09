Allicock calls on APNU/AFC to be excluded from qualms with Sport Ministry

Latest update December 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2022 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – National and Caribbean Champion, Keevin Allicock, is refusing to be caught in the middle of the political squabble and used as an example by the Opposition APNU/AFC in an attempt to question the work done by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.
At their weekly Press Conference, the APNU/AFC member, Randolph Critchlow, raised some questions about the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport allocation of $3.2B allocation for sport in this year’s National Budget.
In a release, the country’s main opposing political party noted, “the recent revelations by our national athletes, including national boxer Keevin Allicock, have indicated that those billions have not gone into helping them.”
Allicock grabbed headlines in October after he lashed out at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) for what he dubbed as a lack of support following his life-threatening scare at the South American Games in Asunción, Paraguay.
Allicock, one of Guyana’s most prized boxers in the Amateur division, had many people coming to his defence, including President Irfaan Ali, who even mentioned that the Government of Guyana must play a helping hand in supporting any national team.
Meanwhile, following the Opposition’s use of Allicock as an example in their effort to question Minister Ramson’s handling of Sports in Guyana, the Youth Commonwealth Games Silver medallist came out swinging.
According to Allicock, “let me also clarify once again that my previous public statement had nothing to do with the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport but had to do with the Sports Associations.”
“I issued a subsequent statement immediately thereafter stating that I have ALWAYS had the support of the Office of the President and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and I expressed my gratitude for that support,” Allicock said.
The boxer, while calling on the Opposition to “to leave me out of their drama,” lauded the Ministry, pointing out that “this Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport has been the most active, supportive, effective and visionary that this country has ever seen. Anyone who does not say that is lying to themselves.”
Allicock expressed gratitude to President Ali and Minister Ramson for what he calls, “all the tremendous work they have been doing.”
Dec 09, 2022– Tiger Bay women confident of defeating Fruta Conquerors Kaieteur News – Future Stars and Bent Street are promising an electrifying MVP Sports Futsal Finals on Saturday as the two sides...
Dec 09, 2022
Dec 09, 2022
Dec 09, 2022
Dec 09, 2022
Dec 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have written it on this page twice before, I am writing it again- I will never support the abolition... more
Kaieteur News – Every time a new Leader takes over in Guyana, pressure mounts on that person to immediately distance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]