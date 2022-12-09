Allicock calls on APNU/AFC to be excluded from qualms with Sport Ministry

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – National and Caribbean Champion, Keevin Allicock, is refusing to be caught in the middle of the political squabble and used as an example by the Opposition APNU/AFC in an attempt to question the work done by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

At their weekly Press Conference, the APNU/AFC member, Randolph Critchlow, raised some questions about the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport allocation of $3.2B allocation for sport in this year’s National Budget.

In a release, the country’s main opposing political party noted, “the recent revelations by our national athletes, including national boxer Keevin Allicock, have indicated that those billions have not gone into helping them.”

Allicock grabbed headlines in October after he lashed out at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) for what he dubbed as a lack of support following his life-threatening scare at the South American Games in Asunción, Paraguay.

Allicock, one of Guyana’s most prized boxers in the Amateur division, had many people coming to his defence, including President Irfaan Ali, who even mentioned that the Government of Guyana must play a helping hand in supporting any national team.

Meanwhile, following the Opposition’s use of Allicock as an example in their effort to question Minister Ramson’s handling of Sports in Guyana, the Youth Commonwealth Games Silver medallist came out swinging.

According to Allicock, “let me also clarify once again that my previous public statement had nothing to do with the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport but had to do with the Sports Associations.”

“I issued a subsequent statement immediately thereafter stating that I have ALWAYS had the support of the Office of the President and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and I expressed my gratitude for that support,” Allicock said.

The boxer, while calling on the Opposition to “to leave me out of their drama,” lauded the Ministry, pointing out that “this Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport has been the most active, supportive, effective and visionary that this country has ever seen. Anyone who does not say that is lying to themselves.”

Allicock expressed gratitude to President Ali and Minister Ramson for what he calls, “all the tremendous work they have been doing.”