Trace’s Taxi Transportation & Delivery Service dominoes to conclude this week

Kaieteur News – Trace’s Taxi Transportation and Delivery Service dominoes competition is set to conclude this week at Pike and Ganges corner, Sophia.

The winner will take home $250,000, runner up $100,000. There will be other consolation prizes.

Among the sponsors are Extra Energy, Stag Beer, Braddies Catering, Why Pay More, Shanta’s Puri Shop, Lag, Isha construction and Real Estate.