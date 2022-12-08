Latest update December 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trace’s Taxi Transportation & Delivery Service dominoes to conclude this week

Dec 08, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Trace’s Taxi Transportation and Delivery Service dominoes competition is set to conclude this week at Pike and Ganges corner, Sophia.

Barbara Marshall (R) receives the prizes from Trace Ann.

The winner will take home $250,000, runner up $100,000. There will be other consolation prizes.

Among the sponsors are Extra Energy, Stag Beer, Braddies Catering, Why Pay More, Shanta’s Puri Shop, Lag, Isha construction and Real Estate.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

LOOK WHAT YOU’RE GETTING WITH 52%

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

President Ali commits Government to football development

President Ali commits Government to football development

Dec 08, 2022

– Uniforms unveiled for One Guyana President’s Cup  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali last evening doubled down on the Government of Guyana’s commitment to the...
Read More
Muhammad ecstatic about One Guyana President’s Cup tournament

Muhammad ecstatic about One Guyana President’s...

Dec 08, 2022

KFC Goodwill Tournament fixtures revealed

KFC Goodwill Tournament fixtures revealed

Dec 08, 2022

Trace’s Taxi Transportation & Delivery Service dominoes to conclude this week

Trace’s Taxi Transportation &...

Dec 08, 2022

GCB donates under-13 cricket equipment to county boards

GCB donates under-13 cricket equipment to county...

Dec 08, 2022

Morocco knocks out Spain on penalty kicks to advance to quarterfinals

Morocco knocks out Spain on penalty kicks to...

Dec 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]