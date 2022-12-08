Trace’s Taxi Transportation & Delivery Service dominoes to conclude this week

Latest update December 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Trace’s Taxi Transportation and Delivery Service dominoes competition is set to conclude this week at Pike and Ganges corner, Sophia.
The winner will take home $250,000, runner up $100,000. There will be other consolation prizes.
Among the sponsors are Extra Energy, Stag Beer, Braddies Catering, Why Pay More, Shanta’s Puri Shop, Lag, Isha construction and Real Estate.
LOOK WHAT YOU’RE GETTING WITH 52%
Dec 08, 2022– Uniforms unveiled for One Guyana President’s Cup By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali last evening doubled down on the Government of Guyana’s commitment to the...
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I hereby correct a misconception in my column of Thursday, December 1, 2022, captioned, “I’m accusing... more
Kaieteur News – The change of name of the PNC to the PNCR represented an attempt at reinventing the party of Forbes... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]