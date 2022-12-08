Thieves cart off vendor’s mobile container snackette from seawall

Latest update December 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A vendor’s 20-foot container snackette has reportedly been carted away by thieves from the Georgetown seawall some two days ago.
The owner of the container, Kesha Coates lives on the Essequibo Region Two but had reserved a spot at the seawall some two years ago to open up a fast food business there. However, authorities told her she had to have a mobile stand.
She managed to raise some cash and purchased a 20 foot container for some $400,000 and had transported it to the spot last month. Coates was hoping to start up her food business just in time for the Christmas holidays but her hopes were shattered after she received a call from an acquaintance, informing that the mobile snackette had disappeared. The vendor has since made a Facebook post offering a $160,000 reward to anyone who can assist her in locating the missing container snackette.
Presently, the vendor is hoping that security footage from nearby buildings can provide a clue about the disappearance of her mobile snackette. Kaieteur News understands that a group of men were reportedly seen removing the woman’s property. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the missing snackette, kindly make contact with Coates on telephone number, 674-1583 or 660-8444 or the nearest police station.
