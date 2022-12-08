Suspect in fatal backdam chopping nabbed

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Seven on Tuesday arrested the man who allegedly chopped a miner to death and critically wounded his brother during a revenge attack at Sulphur Rose Backdam, Cuyuni River.

The suspect has been identified by police as a 31-year-old miner. He allegedly attacked the brothers, Rafael and Clive Cadogan around 06:00hrs on Tuesday while they were still asleep in their camp. Rafael a welder of Linden, Region Ten was killed and Clive is critical at the Bartica Hospital.

Police said that the suspect and the brothers worked together in the same mining company but things turned sour between them on Monday afternoon while they were watching a football match at a shop in the Backdam. An argument, police related in a press release, ensued between Clive and the suspect during the match over his (the suspect) girlfriend and it ended in a fight between the two.

Rafael had reportedly intervened to defend his brother and the girlfriend broke-up the fight. Rafael and his brother went to the camp and retired to bed; however, the following day, the suspect allegedly decided to take revenge.

He armed himself with a cutlass and headed to where the brothers were asleep. He launched an attack on Clive first. Investigators reported that he allegedly shook Clive’s bed to wake him up and dealt him a chop behind the neck. Rafael was awakened by the commotion and rushed to assist his brother but the suspect chopped him too to the right shoulder before fleeing the scene.

Other co-workers rushed the brothers to a health clinic located in the compound of Aurora Gold Mines (AGM). Rafael was pronounced dead on arrival while his younger brother was referred to the Bartica Hospital. Detectives have since recovered the suspected murder weapon as investigations continue.