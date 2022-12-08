Oil spill hits 4 kilometers of Venezuelan coast

Kaieteur News – An oil spill on Monday has polluted approximately four kilometers of coastline of one of Venezuelan’s top tourist destination.

The hydrocarbons have been spilled along the shores of Lechería, a Venezuelan city located northeast of the Anzoátegui State.

The city’s Mayor, Manuel Ferreira González in a Twitter post confirmed the incident, and declared the closure of several beaches in the Anzoátegui State.

On Monday he posted, “We confirm the unfortunate news that our coasts are being affected by an oil spill.”

Mayor Ferreira González described the situation as a “catastrophic scenario.”

In another post, he stated that the city authorities will continue to monitor the coastlines and added, “The hydrocarbons authorities have not given us information, but reality speaks for itself.”

Notably, at the time of writing, neither the Government of Venezuela nor the State owned PDVSA Oil Company have not yet announced what caused the oil spill, or the quantity of hydrocarbons that contaminated the coastline of the state of Anzoátegui.

Images and videos posted by the Mayor, depicts the contaminated water with dead birds and fishes.