KFC Goodwill Tournament fixtures revealed

Dec 08, 2022 Sports

– Local teams to showcase on opening day

Kaieteur News – One day after the launching of the third annual KFC Goodwill Tournament, the organising team, Petra, has revealed the fixtures for the five-day event, which commences on December 14 at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

A snippet of the semifinal fixture between Annai (on ball) and Waramadong, three years ago. (File Photo)

The six-team tournament will be divided into two Groups with Trinidad’s current Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership Champions – St. Benedict’s College, GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers League runner-up – Golden Grove Secondary and Desrey Fox (Waramadong) Secondary, slotted in Group A.

Group B has Annai Secondary – the defending champions, GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers League Champion – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWSS) and SVB Academy out of Suriname.

The other playing dates of the tournament are December 16, 18 and 20, with the culmination billed for Thursday, December 23.

On the opening day, the four local teams will showcase their chemistry in the first two matches in what is expected to be a thrilling double header.

At 17:00 hrs the opening match gets underway as CWSS oppose Annai then Golden Grove go head-to-head with Desrey Fox in other showdown from 19:00 hrs.

Day two will see CWSS springing into action in the first match once again as they meet SVB Academy at 17:00 hrs. That match that follows feature St. Benedict’s College and Waramadong battling from 19:00 hrs.

On Sunday, December 18, the group stage concludes with matches five and six; St. Benedict’s collide with Golden Grove from 17:00 hrs while Annai and SVB Academy thrash it out from 19:00 hrs.

After that, the top two finishers from the two groups advance to the semi-final round on Tuesday, December 20, while the third place showdown and finale unfolds three days later. Both days have matches scheduled to kick off at 17:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs.

The tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sports and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

