Hillfoot man charged with murder of reputed wife

Kaieteur News – Linden Kellman also known as “Jason” was on Tuesday charged with the murder of his reputed wife, Umadai Lall aka “Samantha” on Friday last.

Kellman, a 44-year-old welder of Hillfoot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until January 12, 2023. According to reports, the welder on Friday last woke up and found his common-law wife dead next him, hours after he had reportedly beaten her during an alleged altercation at their home. The suspect, according police has since admitted to beating the woman on Thursday night before going to bed.

He reportedly told investigators that he came home from work around 19:00hrs on Thursday and found his wife drunk. The suspect claimed that he began quarreling with the woman about her condition and she allegedly started to fight with him. After a while, the fighting stopped. A short while later, he claimed that he entered the room to go and sleep, but Lall allegedly started to fight with him again and this time, he became angry. The welder said that he dealt her several cuffs to her head and face until she calmed down and then he went to sleep. He further claimed that when he awoke around 07:00hrs the next day (Friday), Lall was motionless and not breathing.