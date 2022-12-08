GCB donates under-13 cricket equipment to county boards

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) today donated a set of under-13 cricket equipment to Demerara and Essequibo at the national Gymnasium. The small presentation was done after the third trial match played between the two teams.

A series of trial matches were arranged after the inaugural GCB Under-13 40 overs inter-county tournament was cancelled on Saturday, December 3 due to persistent and heavy rainfall across the country. The four matches organized will be used to select a Guyana Under-13 squad to participate in a bilateral series against a touring Trinidad and Tobago Under-13 team scheduled to arrive in Guyana on Friday, December 9. The two teams will play four (4) matches between December 10 and 18.

The GCB plans to add the Under-13 inter-county to its calendar of activities in which it would be an annual event; this is in keeping with the five (5) year development plan outlined by this new administration.

Present at the handing over ceremony were Hon. Secretary of the GCB, Mr. Ronald Williams, Assistant Secretary, Mr. Davteerth Anandjit, Territorial Development Officer Admin Assistant, Kavita Yadram and Chairman of the Junior Selection Panel, Mr. Andre Percival.

The GCB will hand over gear to the Berbice team during their match against Demerara today.