GCB donates under-13 cricket equipment to county boards

Latest update December 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) today donated a set of under-13 cricket equipment to Demerara and Essequibo at the national Gymnasium. The small presentation was done after the third trial match played between the two teams.
A series of trial matches were arranged after the inaugural GCB Under-13 40 overs inter-county tournament was cancelled on Saturday, December 3 due to persistent and heavy rainfall across the country. The four matches organized will be used to select a Guyana Under-13 squad to participate in a bilateral series against a touring Trinidad and Tobago Under-13 team scheduled to arrive in Guyana on Friday, December 9. The two teams will play four (4) matches between December 10 and 18.
The GCB plans to add the Under-13 inter-county to its calendar of activities in which it would be an annual event; this is in keeping with the five (5) year development plan outlined by this new administration.
Present at the handing over ceremony were Hon. Secretary of the GCB, Mr. Ronald Williams, Assistant Secretary, Mr. Davteerth Anandjit, Territorial Development Officer Admin Assistant, Kavita Yadram and Chairman of the Junior Selection Panel, Mr. Andre Percival.
The GCB will hand over gear to the Berbice team during their match against Demerara today.
LOOK WHAT YOU’RE GETTING WITH 52%
Dec 08, 2022– Uniforms unveiled for One Guyana President’s Cup By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali last evening doubled down on the Government of Guyana’s commitment to the...
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I hereby correct a misconception in my column of Thursday, December 1, 2022, captioned, “I’m accusing... more
Kaieteur News – The change of name of the PNC to the PNCR represented an attempt at reinventing the party of Forbes... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]