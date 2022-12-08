Carpenters wanted for attempting to murder pump attendant

Kaieteur News – Police have issued a wanted bulletin for two carpenters for allegedly attempting to murder a pump attendant on October 30 last at Riffee Gas Station, Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The wanted carpenters were identified as 21-year-old Ron Comerback of Henrietta and 19-year-old Junior Seferino of Leopold Street, Georgetown.

The men were accused of beating and chopping 27-year-old Kemraj Ramcharran, of Winsor Castle Essequibo Coast.

According to Ramcharran, he was allegedly attacked by the two men between 21:00h and 21:30h on October 30 last following an argument over the opening of a gas tank.

The men had pulled up moments earlier in a “cream-ish white-ish car” at the gas station to purchase fuel but did not open the gas tank and had Ramcharran standing there for some five minutes.

“I stood up there for like 5 minutes and then the guy wind down the front window and ask me if I got he like a clown waiting. I told him that he was supposed to open the tank because he is the driver of the vehicle. He then came out and stand up about 2ft away and say if ‘you want I jook you up.’ I told him to leave and he left and got annoyed and say he gon come back,” Ramcharran had told Kaieteur News in an interview.

The men left and reportedly returned when Ramcharran was about to close the gas station and attacked him with a piece of wood and a cutlass. They allegedly beat and chopped him until he fell.

According to police, the owner of the gas station came to his rescue and rushed the injured man to the Suddie Public Hospital.

Ramcharran reportedly sustained four chop wounds to the head and a broken arm.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two men are asked to contact the nearest police station.