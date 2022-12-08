Apple skin can’t mek fruit juice

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyanese looking for a share in de pie. But is nat apple pie dem gan get. You see de oil companies tekking de flesh of de apple and leffing de skin fuh we. Dem nah only carrying away 87.2 % of de apple, but dem also earning interest from we and setting aside money fuh de commissioning costs. Dat is why dem boys agree dat what we getting is just de skin of de apple.

Guyanese know how fuh stretch things. We used to eat chowmein with rice fuh stretch de food. In de hard times, Guyanese used to tek pineapple skins and mek fruit drink. But dis apple skin nah look like it can mek any fruit juice.

Dem oil companies boasting to dem shareholders about de Guyana operations. Yet we own people tekking a battering from de cost of living.

And despite we gat over US$1B in oil revenues parked in the Bank in Uncle Sam, de Guyana dollar still trading above G$200 to US$1. Something nah right deh. De more foreign exchange we earning, de stronger we dollar supposed to become. But is like de needle stick pon de foreign exchange scale because de dollar nah getting stronger.

Dat is why dem boys seh we gat to get a better deal from de oil companies. If we Burnham did deh hay, he would ah nationalize de Stabroek Block and tell dem oil companies to set sail with dem rigs unless Guyana get a better deal.

If was Cheddi, he would ah done cancel dat deal and sign a agreement with Russia fuh drill fuh oil on better terms in Guyana.

But we gat some fellow here who stubborn… because we mek dem so!

Talk half. Leff half!