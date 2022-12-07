Unentered Registered Motor Vessels Operating in Guyana -GRA

Latest update December 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday said that it has noted several instances where motor vessels are being imported, registered and operated in Guyana without the payment of the applicable taxes.
The GRA hereby advises all such importers to have themselves fully regularized, by submitting the relevant documents pertaining to the importation and registration of these vessels to the Revenue Authority’s Law Enforcement and Investigations Division on or before January 31, 2023 to have the said motor vessels deemed entered in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.
In a press release, the Authority said that “Failure to do so will allow the GRA to take the necessary actions to enforce compliance.”
GRA said that it is committed to working with stakeholders for the development of Guyana.
“Be reminded that the Authority faithfully remains your partner in development of Guyana and is committed to working with all such persons to ensure compliance with the Nation’s Tax, Trade and Border laws administered,” the Press Release said.
