Latest update December 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Unentered Registered Motor Vessels Operating in Guyana -GRA

Dec 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday said that it has noted several instances where motor vessels are being imported, registered and operated in Guyana without the payment of the applicable taxes.

The GRA hereby advises all such importers to have themselves fully regularized, by submitting the relevant documents pertaining to the importation and registration of these vessels to the Revenue Authority’s Law Enforcement and Investigations Division on or before January 31, 2023 to have the said motor vessels deemed entered in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

In a press release, the Authority said that “Failure to do so will allow the GRA to take the necessary actions to enforce compliance.”

GRA said that it is committed to working with stakeholders for the development of Guyana.

“Be reminded that the Authority faithfully remains your partner in development of Guyana and is committed to working with all such persons to ensure compliance with the Nation’s Tax, Trade and Border laws administered,” the Press Release said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

LOOK WHAT YOU’RE GETTING WITH 52%

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tiger Offshore Rentals assists with logistics

Tiger Offshore Rentals assists with logistics

Dec 07, 2022

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – Ahead of the third edition of the Petra organised KFC Goodwill Tournament, the organising team continues to garner support from entities that...
Read More
NSC, GHB applauds efforts in hosting Diamond Mineral Water Hockey

NSC, GHB applauds efforts in hosting Diamond...

Dec 07, 2022

Junior and Senior National Hockey Teams to play Test Series against Barbados

Junior and Senior National Hockey Teams to play...

Dec 07, 2022

Narine hits 113 in ESCL’s Over-40 tournament

Narine hits 113 in ESCL’s Over-40 tournament

Dec 07, 2022

QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s return

QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s

Dec 06, 2022

Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters

Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach...

Dec 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]