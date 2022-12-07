U.S. donates three oxygen generators to MOH

Kaieteur News –The United States Embassy in Georgetown on Tuesday donated three oxygen generators valued at US$495,000 to the Ministry of Health. The generators will be placed in Region 1 (Mabaruma Regional Hospital), Region 9 (Lethem Regional Hospital), and Region 8 (Mahdia Regional Hospital). Follow-on training on their use will be scheduled at a later date at Lethem Regional Hospital.

The oxygen generators will help to alleviate shortages in remote areas and support medical care for the most vulnerable communities by supplying oxygen in primary healthcare facilities. This donation will help over 61,000 people in Regions 1, 8, and 9 by providing oxygen, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19. Because the oxygen is produced on-site and supplied directly to the facilities, there is no need for oxygen tanks. The plants provide an independent oxygen source, another significant savings for the Government of Guyana.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, handed over the oxygen generators to Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony. The donation is part of a U.S. Department of Defense strategy in Guyana to help Caribbean partners improve their response capabilities.