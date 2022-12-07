Latest update December 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

U.S. donates three oxygen generators to MOH

Dec 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News –The United States Embassy in Georgetown on Tuesday donated three oxygen generators valued at US$495,000 to the Ministry of Health. The generators will be placed in Region 1 (Mabaruma Regional Hospital), Region 9 (Lethem Regional Hospital), and Region 8 (Mahdia Regional Hospital). Follow-on training on their use will be scheduled at a later date at Lethem Regional Hospital.

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana and Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony exchange handshakes during the handing over ceremony. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy)

The oxygen generators will help to alleviate shortages in remote areas and support medical care for the most vulnerable communities by supplying oxygen in primary healthcare facilities. This donation will help over 61,000 people in Regions 1, 8, and 9 by providing oxygen, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19. Because the oxygen is produced on-site and supplied directly to the facilities, there is no need for oxygen tanks. The plants provide an independent oxygen source, another significant savings for the Government of Guyana.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, handed over the oxygen generators to Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony. The donation is part of a U.S. Department of Defense strategy in Guyana to help Caribbean partners improve their response capabilities.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

LOOK WHAT YOU’RE GETTING WITH 52%

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tiger Offshore Rentals assists with logistics

Tiger Offshore Rentals assists with logistics

Dec 07, 2022

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – Ahead of the third edition of the Petra organised KFC Goodwill Tournament, the organising team continues to garner support from entities that...
Read More
NSC, GHB applauds efforts in hosting Diamond Mineral Water Hockey

NSC, GHB applauds efforts in hosting Diamond...

Dec 07, 2022

QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s return

QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s

Dec 06, 2022

Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters

Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach...

Dec 06, 2022

Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to victoryover Berbice

Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to...

Dec 06, 2022

AAG hoping to send at least 20 athletes to 2023 CARIFTA Games

AAG hoping to send at least 20 athletes to 2023...

Dec 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]