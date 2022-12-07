Tiger Offshore Rentals assists with logistics

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Ahead of the third edition of the Petra organised KFC Goodwill Tournament, the organising team continues to garner support from entities that will assist with the smooth flow of the event, which commences on December 14 at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Yesterday, Tiger Offshore Rentals became the latest entity to lend a helping hand to the Petra Organisation, with the announcement that they will be providing meals and accommodation for the Trinidadian Team, St. Benedict’s College.

St. Benedict’s College are the current Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership Champions and will collide with Defending Champion – Annai, current GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers League Champions – Christiansburg/Wismar, Golden Grove, Desrey Fox (Waramadong) and SVB Academy Suriname Republic – the other invited team.

At a simple ceremony held at the company’s head office on Middle Street and attended by Tiger Offshore Rentals Country Manager, Shane Singh, and Petra Director, Troy Mendonca, it was revealed that the venture is in its second year.

In Singh’s brief remarks, he said, “On behalf of Tiger rentals Guyana, I want to first thank the organisers Petra and KFC. This is our second time around collaborating for the KFC Goodwill tournament, this is the third annual and we’re happy to be part of it twice.”

“We know that the COVID pandemic had a significant impact on the entire sporting fraternity and we’re happy to see that these groups and organizations are putting a lot of work in to get these back on the ground and for those of you who know; Tiger Rentals is a big advocator for sport in Guyana, in particular, youth development. We do have a couple other sport events that we’re collaborating on and we’re happy to be on board with the Petra team and KFC group and I just want to wish the youth footballers a successful tournament. Be safe and have fun,” he stated.

Mendonca told the small gathering, “The teams are scheduled to start coming in between Monday and Tuesday so that we can start on Wednesday. Yes, I did say at the last press briefing that our Plan B will be at the NTC, because we know that they have the all-weather pitch and that is so because it’s a tournament that has to run according to the days scheduled.”

“At the end of what we have done over the past couple of months is to really measure where we’re at and we as an organization, we look at development and we would be very happy for them to put up a good showing. I think that coming out of the recent league tournament, it put us in good stead to give a good representation of ourselves,” the Director added.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the five-day tournament will soon be revealed with the date of culmination set as Friday, December 23, at the venue mentioned earlier – the designated turf of the event.