Thanks four showing your appreciation for me

Kaieteur News – I got six discman, the long discarded instrument that the world does not produce any longer, delivered at my home from abroad. This is the subject of this column but some introductory paragraphs are necessary so bear up with me.

Long before I ever became a publically known citizen in Guyana, I had no concern even at a minimum level of what people say or write about me. I never did and never will; at least not in Guyana.

I would like to emphasize the words; “at least in Guyana.” People are shameless in this land and quite comfortable in their double standards. I am sorry a long-standing friend of mine, Charrandass Persaud got into a moral tangle in India.

His unbecoming words to a woman while he held the ambassador’s post in India left the government with no choice. Some of those who criticize Charran that I know have no moral right to pronounce on his indiscretion. They are no moral examples.

I know a woman group where a man had an affair with three members at the same time and each one of them knew he was doing this. I know this just as I know the back of my hand. I am 72 years of age and have been involved in social justice since I was 16, and I haven’t stopped. Trust me! I know what goes on in this place.

This kind of information should be brought out because these are the people that want to lecture the government and society and they are in no position to so do. I brought out this information but regret the laws of libels prevent elaboration. I will never accept three women knowing that they subscribe to the same lover. I am one of the world’s most radical liberals but such behavior is crossing the line.

I hope Charran returns soon (he told me later this month) and takes up a good job with the state. As soon as he returns, he will be the guest on the Gildarie-Freddie Show Kissoon Show.

Is there anyone in this society that wears moral clothes so we cannot see their unethical nakedness? Maybe a few. What do you think? The frequent letters in the newspapers with forty, fifty signatures at the bottom of it I find disgusting because of the moral double standards.

I come now to the discman topic. I announced on the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show and on this page several times that I am an old-fashioned person. I am happy with my “mango-pelter,” the little cheap $4000 cell phone.

So for almost a year now, people home and abroad have offered to buy me a smart phone including my co-host, Leonard Gildarie. I tell them I could buy me one but I prefer my “mango-pelter.”

So what I did, I told them what they can get me – something that is impossible to find in Guyana and probably the world – a discman that plays music CDs. I took my discman that had conked out and displayed it on the screen on the show. I simply said if they want to get me a smart phone, get me instead a discman.

The past two weeks on six occasions, courier service people have delivered to my gate, a discman. One person sent two. I now have six discman. I want to say an enormous thank you to all those persons who did that.

I want to say that your appreciation of me is the kind of steam that preserves my willingness to continue my activism both in society and in the media. It is these kinds of gestures that makes one feel that one’s activism is needed and appreciated. I want to say thanks also to the two persons who sent me a copy each of the Clement Rohee memoir. I have not name names because I know that there are humans who just want to stay out of the limelight.

So I have two copies of Rohee’s autobiography, one of which I will keep of course, and the other I plan to give to my friend, Mike Khan, former CEO of the Georgetown Hospital, who is home for the holidays. Most Guyanese do not know but Mike Khan has one of the largest personal collections of books on Guyana. I believe it is time there be some negotiations for Mike to sell that priceless stuff to either the University of Guyana or the National Library.

So once more, my gratitude to those persons who sent me the discman and the Rohee autobiography. Please stay in touch and I hope from my end, I could do a little favour for you. Thanks maan!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)