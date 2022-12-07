President’s Cup tournament draw excites

– Regional championship to kick off on Sunday

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The competing 10 Administrative Regions will begin their journey to glory in the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament on Sunday, December 11.

The tournament draw was held yesterday at the National Cultural Centre, with Guyana Football Federation (GFF) president and Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Kashif Muhammad, calling the activity a momentous occasion for local football.

Following the Inter-Ward tournament played throughout the country, the districts selected their best 25 players to play in the Regional Tournament.

In Group A, Region 4 (Demerara/Mahaica), ranked as the top seed, will be joined by Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne), Region 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni), Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) and Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni).

District 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) was placed as the top seed in Group B and joined by Region 5 (Mahaica/Berbice), Region 1 (Barima/Waini), Region 3 (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) and Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Following the official opening ceremony at the National Track and Field Centre on Sunday, Region 6 will battle Region 9 from 18:00hrs, followed by a clash between Region 3 and Region 1.

The tournament will continue on Wednesday, December 14 at the GFC Ground with Region 4 facing Region 7 and Region 10 coming up against Region 5.

The teams will play in a round-robin format in the initial stage, where the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Matches will be played at the National Track and Field Centre, the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground, the Buxton Community Centre Ground, the Bartica Community Centre Ground, #5 Ground and Albion Community Centre Ground.

The finals are set for January 1, 2023 and while a venue is yet to be announced, Co-Direct of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Kashif Muhammad, is hoping to convince President Ali to have the use of the Guyana National Stadium.

“As you’re seeing in the FIFA World Cup, they’re going to be many surprises in this tournament. And I believe that those surprises will add a special flavour to the One Guyana President’s Cup,” GFF president, Wayne Forde, told the gathering of media and other officials at the tournament’s draw.

The One Guyana President’s Cup is an initiative of President Irfaan Ali and is administered by the GFF and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation.

“I want to thank President Ali for his visionary leadership and the foresight in seeing the value of having his vision of a One Guyana, give rise to a tournament, that I believe will endure for many years to come,” Forde said.

LUCRATIVE TOURNAMENT

The One Guyana President’s Cup will be one of the most lucrative tournaments ever held in Guyana.

Apart from the $2M up for grabs for the winner, each player will pocket $80,000 as a one-off payment. Team captains will receive $100,000. The head coach of each team will collect $100,000, while members of his coaching staff are to receive $80,000.

For each win in the group stage, teams will be rewarded $200,000, and each semi-finalist will collect $400,000. Second place team to get $1M.

“The Good thing about our player population in Guyana is that they’re not only motivated by money. They’re motivated by their desire to do well, to grow and to represent their country. But they also have to live. Many of them have responsibilities and I believe any financial incentives will go a very far way, especially during this festive season,” Forde said.

Meanwhile, all the teams will be outfitted for the tournament, compliments of President Ali. The uniforms are set to be unveiled tonight at a special function