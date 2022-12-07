Narine hits 113 in ESCL’s Over-40 tournament

Kaieteur News – Seasoned batsman Ramesh Narine hit an entertaining 113 to pilot Invaders Masters to a resounding eight-wicket win over Devonshire Castle Sports Club (DCSC) in the latest round match of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) Over-40, 20-overs competition.

Playing at Zorg Beach recently on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the left-hander Narine slammed four sixes and eight fours as Invaders reached 217-2 in the 20th over replying to DCSC’s challenging 216-4 from the 20-overs.

Ramnarine, (only named given), picked up two wickets for 35 runs from four overs.

When DCSC batted, Latchman Singh struck 70 to be the top-scorer while Darshan Persaud contributed 45 as skipper Linden Daniels captured 3-38 from four overs.

At the same venue, Hibernia Strikers defeated Queenstown Tigers by 163 runs. Strikers raced to an adequate 211-8 from the allotment of 20-overs while Tigers only responded with 148 all out in the penultimate over.

Chandrika Gobin made 44 and he got support from Dhanraj Singh with 39 as Motielall Deepnarine took 3-34 in his four-over outing. Lloyd Inniss with three wickets as well but conceded 36 runs from four overs.

In the Tigers’ innings, Deepnarine made 25 as Gobin proved his all-round capability by snatching 4-6 from three tidy overs. Seeram Ramkissoon assisted with 2-38 from four overs.

In the other fixture, Sunrisers got a walk-over from Ravens Sports Club.

The action is set to continue this Sunday with three more matches at Zorg Beach from 10:00 am.

Caribbean Cricket Club 2 will take on DCSC while Ravens Sports Club and Queenstown Tigers will do battle. Invaders Masters will clash with Hibernia Strikers while Sunrisers have drawn the bye.

Notably, this edition is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar who was a very strong supporter of softball cricket. His brother Vo Tajeshwar continues to be one of the main sponsors.