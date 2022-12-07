Man chopped to death in sleep after ‘football row’

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old man was early Tuesday morning chopped to death in his sleep after a row over football at Aurora Backdam while his younger brother received chop wounds.

Dead is Rafael Cadogan. Cadogan’s younger brother Clive is currently nursing chop wounds at a city hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that the chopping occurred at a mining camp and followed a row over football between the suspect and Clive Cadogan on Monday.

This newspaper was informed that the row led to a fight between the Clive and the suspect and Rafael intervened to defend his brother.

Following the altercation, the brothers returned to their camp where they slept.

On Tuesday morning, the suspect reportedly took revenge by entering the men’s camp and viciously attacked them with a cutlass while they slept.

Commander of the Region Seven District, Dion Moore, confirmed the chopping incident but up to press time could not disclose much information. Moore explained that his ranks were at the Aurora Backdam where investigations are ongoing.