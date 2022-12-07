Latest update December 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Fisherman caught with gun, ammo at sports bar

Dec 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A man was arrested on Monday afternoon at Tuschen on the West Coast of Demerara, after he was searched by police ranks and a firearm and five .38 rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

Arrested, Chavez Watson

Chavez Watson a 30-year-old fisherman, of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara was arrested by police ranks in Regional Division 3, at about 14:30 hrs on Monday, November 4, 2022, at a Sports Bar, located on the Tuschen Public Road.

The handgun and .38 ammo found

Police reported that ranks acting on information received, went to the sports bar, and after identifying themselves, conducted a search on Watson and found the firearm and ammunition in his right side pants pocket.

He was cautioned, arrested, and escorted by ranks to the Leonora Police Station along with the firearm and ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.

