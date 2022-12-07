Even metaphysical forces protesting de deal

Latest update December 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – A man wanted to do a demonstration yesterday with an apple. He went to de market fuh buy de apple dat he could show de Guyanese people how small a share of de oil revenues dem getting
It was a good idea. It gave a visual presentation of how de oil apple is being shared. Hats off to de man fuh coming up with dat idea!
But it almost did not happen. When de man reach de market, he tell heself dat is better fuh use an orange instead. But when he find out de price of de orange, he change he mind and went back to buying de apple.
Apple does come in different sizes in Guyana. De man buy de smallest apple. Dem does retail fuh $140 each.
He carry de apple in de studio and he start to slice it up fuh show de Guyanese people how dem getting half of a quarter as profit oil. But when he guh fuh cut de quarter in half, de slice fall pun de ground. Is like even de Gods protesting against de oil deal dat de slice so small dat is fall down. Den de man cut off another small chunk from another piece and she dat is de royalties.
People wah watching de think pun Facebook and Tik Tok start fuh shake dem head in understanding of how de country get shaft. De apple do de trick and de man smile and walk out de studio.
But dem boys wondering wah he do with de sliced apple!
Talk half. Leff half.
LOOK WHAT YOU’RE GETTING WITH 52%
