CAPE programme launched at Rosignol Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE®) programme has been extended to the Rosignol Secondary School in Region Five.

This is part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to expand the delivery of education across the country to ensure each child has access to educational opportunities.

Currently, there are six students at Rosignol Secondary enrolled in the programme.

During brief remarks at the commissioning of the programme on Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the Ministry of Education has been investing heavily to ensure schools are equipped to deliver quality education “because our children across this country deserve nothing less.”

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand (right) and Region Five, Regional Education Officer (ag.), Keane Adams unveil the CAPE plaque on Tuesday in the presence of students and the Rosignol Secondary School’s Headmistress, Donnette Danrade.

Minister Manickchand said that the Rosignol Secondary School is the third school where the CAPE® programme has been extended to. The other schools are Anna Regina Secondary School in Region Two, and West Demerara Secondary School in Region Three.

The Minister announced that before the end of 2025, CAPE® colleges will be established in each county.

“Those are colleges dedicated to teaching and training sixth form students from those counties, one on the Essequibo Coast, one in Demerara and one in Berbice with dorms where necessary. So, the intention, my friends, is to make sure every child who wants a secondary education to its highest level can get a quality secondary education,” she said.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Region Five Regional Education Officer (ag), Keane Adams in her remarks noted that students will no longer have to relocate to Georgetown or travel to New Amsterdam to advance their studies. She assured that the Department of Education in Region Five will give its full support to the programme.

Rosignol Secondary School’s Headmistress, Donnette Danrade welcomed the programme.

Meanwhile, Arrianne Mangal, one of the first set of students enrolled to undertake the CAPE® programme expressed gratitude to be able to complete her secondary studies at this level and noted that she is confident that the first batch of students will set the bar and excel.

Also present were Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain, Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Amerindian Hinterland Education Development, Marti DeSouza, and Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Tiffany Harvey.

