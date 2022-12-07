Blind Linden Student to graduate with communications degree from UG

Kaieteur News – Amin Britton, a resident of Linden, Region 10 has defied all odds and is scheduled to graduate this weekend when the University of Guyana (UG) hosts its 56th Convocation exercise at the National Cultural Centre.

Britton, who has been blind since the age of 14 defied, persevered, and completed his Degree in Communication Studies. He is the first person in his family to earn a university degree.

The visually impaired man was diagnosed with glaucoma at the age of two and by age 6 had undergone several surgeries to have his sight. However, due to financial constraints, he could not continue the treatment. This led to the gradual deterioration of his sight and by age 14 he lost his sight completely in both eyes.

Despite the diagnosis, Britton braved the storm and naysayers and registered at the University of Guyana in 2018.

He said, “No one in my family has a University degree. The Centre for Communication Studies became like a new family to me. I approached UG expecting it to be challenging because of what was told to me, but UG exceeded my expectations. I never felt uncomfortable among my peers.”

Britton will walk the graduation stage on Saturday, December 10, 2022 with joy and a sense of pride as he has achieved a great personal goal while also breaking family barriers.

Currently, he works as a Radio Announcer to educate and entertain persons on the ‘Rush Vibes’ on Massive FX Radio in Linden. His future plans include pursuing a Master’s Degree in Communications – Social Change.

Meanwhile, an Ophthalmologist and Lecturer at the University of Guyana for approximately seven years, Dr Celeste Hinds explained, “Childhood glaucoma, also referred to as congenital glaucoma, is a rare condition that may be inherited or caused by incorrect development of the eye’s drainage system before birth. If treatment is inaccessible or inadequate, as in the case of many children, vision loss is almost certain.”

After hearing of Mr Britton’s success, Dr Hinds expressed sincere joy for his stalwart accomplishment. She expressed: “Kudos to Mr Britton for persevering despite the odds and serving as an inspiration to us all, especially those with visual disabilities”.

In extending congratulations, the Vice Chancellor and Senior Management Team of the University have noted that a Special Unit called the ‘Inclusion Unit’ which caters specifically to students with physical, learning, and other , provides various kinds of support for a-typical students like Britton.

Close to three thousand Graduands, the largest ever in the history of the University of Guyana, will proudly walk the graduation stage, both face-to-face and some virtually, over the next two weekends when the Institution hosts its 56th Convocation.

The Convocation ceremonies for the Turkeyen Graduands will be held at the National Cultural Centre on December 9 and 10, 2022 and on December 17, 2022 at the UG Berbice Campus for the Tain Graduants.

The event will be streamed live on the University’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/uniofguyana and on UG Broadcasting Service at https://broadcasting.uog.edu.gy/.