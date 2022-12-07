$349M estimated to reconstruct North West Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The reconstruction of the North West Secondary School located in Mabaruma, Region One is estimated to cost approximately $349M and five Contractors have bid for the project.

The Contractors are: Aruca Inc., Angad Ganesh Building General Construction, APlus Total Solution Inc., N & S General Engineering & Contracting Service, and Satesh Narine.

On September 25, 2021 the North West Secondary School, a two-storey wooden and concrete building, which measured approximately 150ft. by 200ft., was destroyed by fire.

According to reports, the fire started sometime after 22:00hrs that day. Police ranks who responded did their best to extinguish the blaze but due to the lack of a fire truck in the area, they were unable to save the school. The blaze lasted for hours and was finally extinguished around 02:00hrs the following day.

Over 600 students were housed in the school which consisted of six classrooms, a Science Lab, an office and a Home Economics Department, along with computers, stationery and lab equipment.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) had revealed that the fire was an act of arson.

During the consideration of the 2022 budget, Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh disclosed that $6.6B has been allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities.

This would see the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, and the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, which were destroyed by fire last year. Already the Ministry has gone through the tender process to reconstruct the North Ruimveldt Secondary School. That contract which is worth $556M was awarded in August last.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Re-construction of North West Secondary School, Region One.

