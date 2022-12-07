25 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update December 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.
The Ministry in its daily update said that of 314 COVID-19 tests conducted, 25 new cases were detected within the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,679.
The Ministry’s updated dashboard stated that the 25 cases were detected in Region Four which recorded 14 new cases, Region One which recorded five, Region Six which recorded three, Region Nine which recorded two and Region Three which recorded one case.
With no new deaths or no person admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the dashboard shows that six persons are in institutional isolation, 155 are in home isolation and to date 70,233 persons have recovered from the virus.
