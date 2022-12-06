QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s return

2022 Diamond Mineral Water Festival…

Kaieteur News – The 2022 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival came to an exciting finish on Sunday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), where QPCC and George United claimed the Men’s and Women’s titles, respectively.

The Trinidadian teams dominated to walk away with three of the four titles in the four day tournament, which resumed for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Pepsi Hikers were defeated by QPCC, 3 – 7, as the latter took the Men’s Title, George United held off GBTI GCC to win 3 – 4 and claim the Women’s title.

In the Over-35 final, YMCA Old Fort Expendables got past QPCC, 8 – 6, while QPCC brushed aside YMCA Old Fort Legends, 5 – 9, in the Over-45 final.

QPCC’s Jordan Vieira was the highest goal scorer in the Men’s Division with 9, followed by TTPS’s Jordan Reynos and QPCC’s Akim Toussaint with seven goals each while Pepsi Hikers’ Jamarj Assanah was fourth with six goals.

For the Over-35 final, Jerazeno Bell of QPCC topped the charts with a whopping 10 goals, Jonathan Roberts from the Expendables was second with eight while Sherwyn Caesar (Antonio’s Hikers) and Aderemi Simon (Expendables both finished with five goals each.

The Over-45 Division had Roger Daniel from the Legends top the table with 11 goals while Bell had nine, GCC Vintage’s Dwayne Scott and Raphael Govia of QPCC both ended with eight goals apiece.

In the Women’s Division, George United’s Brianna Govia excelled with 12 goals while her teammate Savannah de Freitas was second with nine goals, Sonia Jardine of GBTI GCC had eight goals to her tally while Krizia Layne (George United) ended with seven goals.

This tournament was sponsored by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) – the Gold sponsor, TCL Guyana Inc – the silver sponsor and Banks DIH, the bronze sponsor.