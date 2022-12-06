President Ali to attend CARICOM-Cuba Summit in Barbados

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali left Guyana on Monday afternoon and traveled to Bridgetown, Barbados to participate in the 8th CARICOM-Cuba Summit, which will be held today at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

This month also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CARICOM and Cuba.

The Head-of-State is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM George Talbot and other officials.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips has been sworn in to carry out the functions of President.