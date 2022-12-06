Pres. Ali leads tributes for Father, Malcolm Rodrigues following his death

Kaieteur News – President, Irfaan Ali has led the tributes to Jesuit Priest, Father Malcolm Ridrigues who passed away Sunday night at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

“It is with great sadness, I learned of the death of Father Malcolm Rodrigues. Guyana and, in particular, the Roman Catholic Church have lost a true champion. His life was punctuated with humility, simplicity, justice and a strong commitment to a free and democratic society,” Ali said in a statement… “To his family, the church and all his loved ones, please accept my deepest sympathies during this difficult time. I pray for his soul to find eternal peace.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic Media that announced the passing of Rodrigues extended prayers and sympathy to the Jesuit Community and the relatives of Fr. Rodrigues S.J. who died at the age of 81.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1973, Fr. Malcolm taught for many years at the University of Guyana, rising to the post of deputy vice chancellor. Embracing the Jesuits preferential option for the poor, promotion of justice and the integrity of creation, Fr. Malcolm was in the forefront in the fight against injustice and marginalisation, through his activism and fearless voice which sometimes led to his arrest. He was also chairman of the Electoral Assistance Bureau and served in environmental organizations, the Catholic Media said.

After retiring from full-time teaching, Fr. Malcolm was appointed parish priest of Bartica parish and later parish priest of the many Catholic communities of the North West District. He also wrote a series of articles chronicling the Councils of the Church, from the First Council of Nicaea to the Second Vatican Council. “We thank God for the life and service of Fr. Malcolm Rodrigues SJ to the Church in Guyana and to our country. May God who called him in his service now welcome him into the kingdom of heaven,” the statement concluded.