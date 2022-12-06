Husband and wife die after stepping on illegal live wire

Kaieteur News – The lifeless bodies of a husband and wife were on Monday morning discovered by their 11-year-old daughter after they were reportedly electrocuted by an illegal live-wire leading to their Success Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

The dead couple has been identified as 32-year-old Sorajanie Hansraj and her 39-year-old husband Prahalad Jagnarine.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement disclosed that the incident occurred between 19:00h on Sunday and 06:00h on Monday.

According to the police, the couple resided with their young daughter in an unpainted wooden structure on the northern side of the Success Squatting Area, ECD.

The child related to the police that on Sunday night, her mother informed her that she is going on the road to pick up her father.

On Monday morning when the child woke up and realised her parents were not at home, she left and walked out to the alleyway. The child discovered her parents lying motionless beside each other. She then alerted the neighbour, who then called the police.

Police said when they arrived, the couple was observed motionless in the alleyway. The bodies were examined and burn marks were seen on the neck, chest, and right wrist of Jagnarine while burn marks were visible on Hansraj’s left wrist and left side back.

Investigators searched the area and discovered a length of red and black wire next to the two bodies. Police said that the wire was connected to an electrical post leading to the couple’s home.

The Guyana Power & Light (GPL) and the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were then summoned to the scene. GPL disconnected the wire from the post and the bodies were pronounced dead by a doctor on the scene before they were transported to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.