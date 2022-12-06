Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to victoryover Berbice

Kaieteur News – Essequibo captain Ravid Fredericks registered an even century as he led his team to a four-wicket victory over Berbice in the second match of the GCB Under-13 trials held yesterday at the National Gymnasium. Fredericks’ century came off just 88 balls. His

captains’ innings ensured Essequibo achieved their target of 182 with three balls to spare. Bowling for Berbice, Danish Singh took 2 wickets for 21 runs.

Earlier, Richard Ramdeholl top scored for Berbice with an unbeaten 49, while Mahammed Balle struck 47. Arif Bacchus and Nathaniel Ramsammy chipped in with 29 and 29 not out respectively as Berbice made 181-5 off their allotted 30 overs. Mark Abemuller was the pick of the Essequibo bowlers with figures of 2 for 9.

The third GCB Under-13 trial match will be played today, December 6, with Demerara taking on Essequibo at the Gymnasium from 10:00 hours.