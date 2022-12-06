Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to victoryover Berbice

Latest update December 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Essequibo captain Ravid Fredericks registered an even century as he led his team to a four-wicket victory over Berbice in the second match of the GCB Under-13 trials held yesterday at the National Gymnasium. Fredericks’ century came off just 88 balls. His
captains’ innings ensured Essequibo achieved their target of 182 with three balls to spare. Bowling for Berbice, Danish Singh took 2 wickets for 21 runs.
Earlier, Richard Ramdeholl top scored for Berbice with an unbeaten 49, while Mahammed Balle struck 47. Arif Bacchus and Nathaniel Ramsammy chipped in with 29 and 29 not out respectively as Berbice made 181-5 off their allotted 30 overs. Mark Abemuller was the pick of the Essequibo bowlers with figures of 2 for 9.
The third GCB Under-13 trial match will be played today, December 6, with Demerara taking on Essequibo at the Gymnasium from 10:00 hours.
Exxon has to put up a sign board across the Demerara Harbour Bridge to tell Guyanese what % of revenue we are getting from the Stabroek Block!
Dec 06, 20222022 Diamond Mineral Water Festival… Kaieteur News – The 2022 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival came to an exciting finish on Sunday evening at...
Dec 06, 2022
Dec 06, 2022
Dec 06, 2022
Dec 05, 2022
Dec 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – I can’t publish names but you know the number of people, some well known that have spoken harshly... more
Kaieteur News – Following the defeat of the PNC at 1992 elections, a strongman of the party began to exhibit signs... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]