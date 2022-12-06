Latest update December 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to victoryover Berbice

Dec 06, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Essequibo captain Ravid Fredericks registered an even century as he led his team to a four-wicket victory over Berbice in the second match of the GCB Under-13 trials held yesterday at the National Gymnasium. Fredericks’ century came off just 88 balls. His

Ravid Fredericks

captains’ innings ensured Essequibo achieved their target of 182 with three balls to spare. Bowling for Berbice, Danish Singh took 2 wickets for 21 runs.

Richard Ramdeholl

Earlier, Richard Ramdeholl top scored for Berbice with an unbeaten 49, while Mahammed Balle struck 47. Arif Bacchus and Nathaniel Ramsammy chipped in with 29 and 29 not out respectively as Berbice made 181-5 off their allotted 30 overs. Mark Abemuller was the pick of the Essequibo bowlers with figures of 2 for 9.

The third GCB Under-13 trial match will be played today, December 6, with Demerara taking on Essequibo at the Gymnasium from 10:00 hours.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon has to put up a sign board across the Demerara Harbour Bridge to tell Guyanese what % of revenue we are getting from the Stabroek Block!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s return

QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s return

Dec 06, 2022

2022 Diamond Mineral Water Festival… Kaieteur News – The 2022 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival came to an exciting finish on Sunday evening at...
Read More
Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters

Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach...

Dec 06, 2022

Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to victoryover Berbice

Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to...

Dec 06, 2022

AAG hoping to send at least 20 athletes to 2023 CARIFTA Games

AAG hoping to send at least 20 athletes to 2023...

Dec 06, 2022

Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural Under-13 Inter-County Tournament

Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural...

Dec 05, 2022

Lyon spins Australia to 164-run victory in 1st test vs. WI

Lyon spins Australia to 164-run victory in 1st...

Dec 05, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]