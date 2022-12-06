Latest update December 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Farmer, labourer freed of cattle rearer murder

Dec 06, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A farmer and a labourer of Number 65 Village Upper Corentyne, Berbice, on Monday walked free of the 2020 murder of cattle rearer, Parmanand Lakram called “Bachan.”

From left to right – Freed: Gobin Balram and Freed: Jerry Pirtam

The murder case was discharged against 62-year-old Gobin Balram, a farmer and Jerry Pirtam, 27, a labourer, after Magistrate Alex Moore at the No. 51 Corentyne Magistrates’ Court, upheld a no-case submission made by their lawyer, Bernard DaSilva.

Dead: Parmanand Lakram called “Bachan”

Balram and Pirtam had made their first court appearance back in February 2020 for the capital offence. They were not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on January 30, 2020, at Number 67 Village, they murdered Lakram.

The men were on remand while a preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder was conducted by Magistrate Moore. After the prosecution closed its case, attorney-at-law DaSilva made a no-case submission in which he contended that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against his clients.

Magistrate Moore on Monday ruled and upheld the defence’s no-case submission and this led to the murder case being discharged against Balram and Pirtam.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the day in question, Lakram and two cattle rearers went to the Number 67 Village backdam to untie two unbranded cows that were grazing.

According to reports, the men were approached by the farmer and the labourer who were armed with guns.  While Lakram was being riddled with bullets, the other two cattle rearers reportedly hid in come bushes. The police had reported that when the men came out of hiding, they saw Lakram’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon has to put up a sign board across the Demerara Harbour Bridge to tell Guyanese what % of revenue we are getting from the Stabroek Block!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s return

QPCC, George United dominate on tourney’s return

Dec 06, 2022

2022 Diamond Mineral Water Festival… Kaieteur News – The 2022 edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival came to an exciting finish on Sunday evening at...
Read More
Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters

Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach...

Dec 06, 2022

Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to victoryover Berbice

Fredericks’ century lifts Essequibo to...

Dec 06, 2022

AAG hoping to send at least 20 athletes to 2023 CARIFTA Games

AAG hoping to send at least 20 athletes to 2023...

Dec 06, 2022

Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural Under-13 Inter-County Tournament

Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural...

Dec 05, 2022

Lyon spins Australia to 164-run victory in 1st test vs. WI

Lyon spins Australia to 164-run victory in 1st...

Dec 05, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]