Exxon erects billboard to mislead Guyanese – Glenn Lall

Kaieteur News – Businessman, Glenn Lall has denounced US oil giant ExxonMobil for erecting a billboard just over the Demerara Harbour Bridge with a message that Guyana is getting 52% out of the Stabroek Block deal.

The company also indicated on the billboard that Guyana has received more than $280B since oil production started here late 2019.

Speaking on this issue, Lall said citizens need to know that the cost to erect the very billboard is being recovered by ExxonMobil based on the lopsided contract it signed with the Guyana Government.

“ExxonMobil is spending millions, further shortening our share to build and erect huge bill boards, to tell us the Guyanese people we are getting 52% out of the Stabroek Block,” Lall stated. He asked 52% of what? Not the whole apple, but 52% of a ¼ of the total revenue made.

He added that what Exxon should have been telling Guyanese on those huge bill boards, who is getting the ¾ of the apple plus the other half of the quarter apple which remains. “It is mind-boggling, that these guys can put up billboards staring us in our faces to mislead all of us and our leaders, all of them are silent.”