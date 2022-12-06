Essequibo Pump attendant seeks for justice after being attacked by irate customer, accomplice

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old pump attendant is seeking justice after he was badly chopped to the head and beaten by irate customer and an accomplice on October 30, 2022.

The injured man, Khemraj Ramcharran of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast is also suffering from a broken arm. At the time of the incident, Ramcharran worked at Rif Gas Station at Anna Regina, Region Two.

He told Kaieteur News that he was attacked by two persons between 21:00h and 21:30h on the day in question.

“A cream-ish white-ish car approached the pump to purchase gas. I was standing up for the guy to open the tank… I stood up there for like 5 minutes and then the guy wind down the front window and ask me if I got he like a clown waiting. I told him that he was supposed to open the tank because he is the driver of the vehicle. He then came out and stand up about 2ft away and say if ‘you want I jook you up.’ I told him to leave and he left and got annoyed and say he gon come back,” Ramcharran told Kaieteur News in an interview.

Ramcharran was about to close the gas station when he was struck from behind and fell unconscious.

When he regained consciousness the following day, he was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He received four chop wounds to the head and a broken arm, with no recollection of what transpired.

The frustrated man said, “Since I was attacked, I been in the hospital and out of work, I have a son to take care of and I have to find some source of financing for him at the end of the day. All I want to come out of this is for me to have justice. I want these persons arrested and charged is all.”

CCTV footage retrieved from the gas station revealed two men attacking Ramcharran; one was armed with a cutlass and the other a piece of wood.

Kaieteur News understands that the armed men were in a parked car some distance away from the gas station and as Ramcharran was closing, they snuck up behind him, chopped and battered him.

Meanwhile, police told this publication that efforts are being made to arrest the suspects who are currently in hiding. Kaieteur News understands that the mother of the suspects has since been contacted and has reportedly advised her sons to surrender to the police.