Back pay done before it received

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It used to one time a year de government used to gat to go back to Parliament fuh approval fuh spend mo money. But now is two time a year dem going back.

And is nat because of any emergency dat dem gat. Is because dem trying fuh do more. But dem should have known dat when dem preparing de Budget.

In odder countries, people would be asking questions as to why dem did not get it right during de Budget estimates. Why two times a year yuh gat to ask fuh supplementary approval. And why so late in de year yuh asking when de Budget gan soon come out or we gat to wait until March.

De freeness nah done yet. Wan more announcement gat to be made. De Disciplined Services grow accustomed to an extra month bonus fuh Christmas. Is only dem does get bonus from de PPPC government.

De rest of workers does be thinking dat de back pay dem getting is bonus. But back pay is not bonus. Back pay is back pain because some people does cater fuh it even before dem get it. Nuff back pay done spend out even before it received. Orders done gone in fuh new fridge, new stove, new furniture and new blinds.

But some people quiet about de supplementary. Dem nah wan talk about de electricity support because it gan put a big hole in dah balloon wah dem blowing up about discrimination.

Talk half. Leff half!