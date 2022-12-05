Where is the application of law and justice in Guyana?

Latest update December 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
In KN’s Saturday 3rd Dec 2022 article titled ‘Sophia man arrested after CANU finds boat with 1000 live cartridges’ you stated that just recently this same individual was arrested by CANU for possession of 40kg of Cannabis in a motor vehicle along the Springlands Public Road.
I ask you, what sort of judicial system allows someone to be out of jail when they have been recently apprehended with such an enormous quantity of cannabis?It comes as no surprise then that the same individual is now being charged with possession of 1000 live rounds of 12 gauge ammunition.One is forced to conclude that the person(s) responsible for this individual being allowed out of jail to carry on with criminal activity, should be held to account for the actions of this perpetual criminal that they chose to set free.
Sincerely,
Dennis Balgobin
