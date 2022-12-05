Latest update December 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Where is the application of law and justice in Guyana?

Dec 05, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

In KN’s Saturday 3rd Dec 2022 article titled ‘Sophia man arrested after CANU finds boat with 1000 live cartridges’ you stated that just recently this same individual was arrested by CANU for possession of 40kg of Cannabis in a motor vehicle along the Springlands Public Road.

I ask you, what sort of judicial system allows someone to be out of jail when they have been recently apprehended with such an enormous quantity of cannabis?It comes as no surprise then that the same individual is now being charged with possession of 1000 live rounds of 12 gauge ammunition.One is forced to conclude that the person(s) responsible for this individual being allowed out of jail to carry on with criminal activity, should be held to account for the actions of this perpetual criminal that they chose to set free.

Sincerely,

Dennis Balgobin

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon has to put up a sign board across the Demerara Harbour Bridge to tell Guyanese what % of revenue we are getting from the Stabroek Block!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural Under-13 Inter-County Tournament

Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural Under-13 Inter-County...

Dec 05, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Inaugural Boys Under-13 Inter-County 40 overs tournament, hosted by The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Albion,...
Read More
Lyon spins Australia to 164-run victory in 1st test vs. WI

Lyon spins Australia to 164-run victory in 1st...

Dec 05, 2022

Record-breaker Giroud and Mbappe send Les Bleus into last eight

Record-breaker Giroud and Mbappe send Les Bleus...

Dec 05, 2022

England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters

England subdue Senegal to book France clash in...

Dec 05, 2022

Bent Street and Future Stars to battle for top honours

Bent Street and Future Stars to battle for top...

Dec 05, 2022

Khalil siblings reign supreme as National Squash Champions

Khalil siblings reign supreme as National Squash...

Dec 04, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]