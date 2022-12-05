Second victim in Le Ressouvenir accident succumbs

Kaieteur News – The November 19, accident on the Le Ressouvenir Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has claimed the life of a second teenager.

Dead is 19-year-old Ricardo Singh of Foulis Village, ECD. Singh’s death comes weeks after 18-year-old Sudesh Mahadeo, of Lot 20 Bee Hive, reportedly succumbed on the scene of the accident.

Singh, who was the driver of motorcar PKK 2362 at the time of the accident, along with Kowal Rewtie, 19, also of Bee Hive, ECD, were listed as critical while being hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). However, last Thursday Singh succumbed to his injuries.

In a Facebook post, one of Singh’s relatives said, “Words can’t explain how I’m feeling right now… A family photo would never look the same without you not being here but I know deep down you’ll not be here physically but you will always be in our hearts, we’ll forever cherish the 19 years you spent here with us. God wanted you more. He always tend to pick the good ones…. May your soul rest forever brother.” Another stated, “Oh Ricardo Singh u break our heart my dear brother. Today ur gone. Ur family will forever love u and have u in our memories. Always really thought u would pull through this brother rest in peace. Brother age 19 didn’t even see life yet but today ur no more, rest my brother ur family love u forever.”

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), at 01:15h, on Saturday November 19, the motorcar was traveling east along the northern carriageway of Le Ressouvenir Public Road, at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In the process, the vehicle spun twice and collided with a concrete fence just off the road’s northern edge.

Due to the impact, Mahadeo was pitched through the front windshield onto the road surface while the driver and another passenger, Rewtie were stuck in the vehicle. Mahadeo was reportedly seated on the front left passenger side of the motorcar while Rewtie, was seated on the rear passenger side of the car. An ambulance was summoned to the scene, where the Doctor on duty pronounced Mahadeo dead. His body was subsequently taken to the GPHC mortuary where a post-mortem examination was done.