Pedestrian hospitalized after Goed Fortuin accident

Dec 05, 2022

The victim lying on the roadway after the collision

The car that reportedly struck down the Pedestrian

Kaieteur News – A Pedestrian is presently hospitalized at the West Demerara Regional Hospital after he was struck down on Saturday night by a Toyota Allion motorcar at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to information reaching Kaieteur News the accident took place around midnight. The Pedestrian was reportedly attempting to cross the Goed Fortuin Public Road when he was struck down by a car coming from the direction of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

Eyewitnesses said that the impact flung the man into air and he landed on the car’s front windscreen and bonnet, before falling onto the paved road.
Based on photos seen by this media house, the victim was bleeding from a head injury as he lay face down on the road.

He was immediately rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state.
Speaking with Kaieteur News on Sunday, Commander of the Region Three Police district, Mahendra Siwnarine said, that the last update his ranks received on the man’s condition was that he was stable.

However, the ranks are yet to obtain his personal information and identify the accident victim.
The driver was detained as investigations continue.

