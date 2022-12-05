Opposition yet to respond to nominate candidate for Local Content Committee

Kaieteur News – The Leader of the Opposition is yet to respond to a letter he received from the Ministry of Natural Resources Office, inviting the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition to nominate a candidate to sit on the Local Content Advisory Committe.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat told this newspaper recently that the Opposition Leader, Mr. Aubrey Norton has not acknowledged an invitation sent by his Ministry. In the document, dated September 6, 2022 and seen by this publication, the Ministry said the invitation is being extended in keeping with the Local Content Act of 2021.

“The Government of Guyana, in keeping with its commitment, will establish the Local Content Advisory Committee, pursuant to Section 20, of the Local Content Act No. 18 of 2021, to support the Local Content Secretariat in the discharge of its functions in an advisory capacity and to provide the Minister of Natural Resources, being the Minister Responsible for Petroleum, representing the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, with recommendations. We look forward to your support and participation, the document stated.

Norton, although he has thrown his support behind the Local Content provisions have not responded to the letter. In fact, efforts by this newspaper to contact him on the matter over the weekend were futile. According to the Act, the advisory body would help the Local Content Secretariat with the discharge of its functions which includes developing and maintaining measures for the effective implementation of local content by contractors, subcontractors and licencees.

Its members would be selected from the following agencies: Office of the President, the Ministries of Natural Resources, Finance, Home Affairs, Labour, Foreign Affairs, Tourism, Education, Public Works, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Guyana Office for Investment, Private Sector Commission, Labour Unions, National Toshaos Council, Guyana Bar Association, Parliamentary Opposition, and Local Petroleum Organizations. Local Content law is intended to regulate the way companies operate in Guyana’s oil and gas sector; employ persons, buy services and the way that they procure goods. The law currently sets aside 40 areas of work which must see high levels of participation from Guyanese. Some of these works pertain to logistics, security, immigration support, transportation, customs brokerage and catering.

These are expected to be revised soon to allow for greater local participation in the sector.