Man finds wife dead hours after beating her

Dec 05, 2022 News

Found dead by her husband, Umadai Lall.

Kaieteur News – A Welder on Friday woke up and found his common-law wife dead next him, hours after he had reportedly beaten her during an alleged altercation at their First Hill, Linden/Soesdyke Highway home.

The dead woman was identified as 43-year-old, Umadai Lall better known as Samantha, the mother of their two-year-old son.

The Welder, according Police, has since admitted to beating the woman on Thursday night before going to bed. He is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

He reportedly told Investigators that he came home from work around 19:00hrs on Thursday and found his wife drunk.

The suspect claimed that he began quarreling with the woman about her condition and she allegedly started to fight with him but she allegedly stopped a while after he said, and went into their bedroom and sat on the bed.

A short while later, he claimed that he entered the room to go and sleep, but Lall allegedly started to fight with him again and this time he became angry.

The Welder said that he dealt her several cuffs to her head and face until she calmed down and then he went to sleep. He further claimed that when he awoke around 07:00hrs the next day (Friday), Lall was motionless and not breathing.

Realizing that he might have severely injured Lall, the Welder allegedly called for a taxi and rushed her to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where Doctors pronounced her dead.

Police were called in immediately after Doctors suspected that the woman might be the victim of a homicide. The Welder was detained at the hospital and crime scene ranks examined Lall’s body.

They reportedly observed that there were multiple marks of violence to the face, hand, head, chest and other parts of Lall’s remains. Investigators examined the welder for marks of violence too since he claimed that the woman had attacked him first but none were seen.

Detectives also travelled to the couple’s home to check out the scene but there were reportedly no signs of blood on their bed or in the house.

Investigations are ongoing.

