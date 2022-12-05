Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural Under-13 Inter-County Tournament

Kaieteur News – The Inaugural Boys Under-13 Inter-County 40 overs tournament, hosted by The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Albion, and was rescheduled to commence on December 3 at the Everest Cricket Club ground was forced to be cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Guyana Cricket Board has decided to play a series of trial matches at the National Gymnasium, which started Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Demerara played Essequibo in a t20 match in the first trial.

Essequibo won the toss and elected to field, restricting the Demerara XI to 136 for four from their allotted 20 overs. Opener Lomar Seecharran was the star for the Demerara side with a well-composed 56, while Khush Seegobin chipped in with 37 and Jamaine Grovesner 31. Fast bowler Darius Pearson claimed 2 for 20, while Jathniel Bholo collected 1 for 10.

Pearson had a strong display with the bat, scoring 48 runs. Middle-order batter Justin Henry contributed 20, and opener Ethan Silva 16. Left-arm pacer Thierry Davis coped 3 for 23 after a tuff start, and right-arm pacer Patrice Frazer took 2 for 23. Ganesh Appanah, Rayad Latif, and Joshua Boller took one wicket each. Demerara won by five runs.

Essequibo ended their innings with a nail-biting 131all out, five runs short of their target from 18.3 overs.

The teams participating in these matches are:

Berbice Team: Richard Ramdeholl (Captain), Tameshwar Deonandan (Vice-captain), Mohamed Balle, Lemuel De Jonge, Balraj Narine, Arif Madramutoo, Nathaniel Ramsammy, Arif Bacchus, Shahid Gajnabi, Denish Singh, Luke Amsterdam, Dave Sewpersaud, Leon Reddy, Raffel Mc Kenzie, Arush Hemraj, and Donovan Newland. Reserves: William Castello, Fayad Gaffur, Jade Campbell and Kuamassy Mentore.

Coach:Tremayne Smartt

Manager: Egbert Lyken

Demerara Team: Brandon Henry (Captain), Makai Dowlin, Lomar Seecharran (Vice-captain), Ganesh Appanah, Shaker Ramesh, Joshua Bollers, Rayaz Latiff, Nathan Bishop, Patrice Frazer, Thierry Davis, Henekiah Hohenkirk, Jasami Craig, Devendra Ramkarran, Jermaine Grovesner and Joshua Williams. Reserves: Mario Singh, Kadeem Campbell, Nicholas Rukhdoe, Rakeem Latif and Nathaniel Sukhnandan.

Coach: Latchman Yadram

Manager/Assistant Coach: Daniel Barker.

Essequibo Team: Ravid Fredericks (Captain), Ethan Silas (vice-captain), Capildev Kisson, Otis Roberts, Timothy Ramdat [wk.], Aarav Sukhram, Tyrese Stephney, Darius Pearson, Vidal Narnie, Zahir Ramkissoon, Justin Henry, Arif Singh, Arron Descosta, Joseph Bholo, Jamol Sahoy and Manav Samlall.

Coach: Nandkishore Andrews

Manager/Assistant Coach: Rayon Da Costa.