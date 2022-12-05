Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural Under-13 Inter-County Tournament

Latest update December 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Inaugural Boys Under-13 Inter-County 40 overs tournament, hosted by The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Albion, and was rescheduled to commence on December 3 at the Everest Cricket Club ground was forced to be cancelled due to inclement weather.
The Guyana Cricket Board has decided to play a series of trial matches at the National Gymnasium, which started Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Demerara played Essequibo in a t20 match in the first trial.
Essequibo won the toss and elected to field, restricting the Demerara XI to 136 for four from their allotted 20 overs. Opener Lomar Seecharran was the star for the Demerara side with a well-composed 56, while Khush Seegobin chipped in with 37 and Jamaine Grovesner 31. Fast bowler Darius Pearson claimed 2 for 20, while Jathniel Bholo collected 1 for 10.
Pearson had a strong display with the bat, scoring 48 runs. Middle-order batter Justin Henry contributed 20, and opener Ethan Silva 16. Left-arm pacer Thierry Davis coped 3 for 23 after a tuff start, and right-arm pacer Patrice Frazer took 2 for 23. Ganesh Appanah, Rayad Latif, and Joshua Boller took one wicket each. Demerara won by five runs.
Essequibo ended their innings with a nail-biting 131all out, five runs short of their target from 18.3 overs.
The teams participating in these matches are:
Berbice Team: Richard Ramdeholl (Captain), Tameshwar Deonandan (Vice-captain), Mohamed Balle, Lemuel De Jonge, Balraj Narine, Arif Madramutoo, Nathaniel Ramsammy, Arif Bacchus, Shahid Gajnabi, Denish Singh, Luke Amsterdam, Dave Sewpersaud, Leon Reddy, Raffel Mc Kenzie, Arush Hemraj, and Donovan Newland. Reserves: William Castello, Fayad Gaffur, Jade Campbell and Kuamassy Mentore.
Coach:Tremayne Smartt
Manager: Egbert Lyken
Demerara Team: Brandon Henry (Captain), Makai Dowlin, Lomar Seecharran (Vice-captain), Ganesh Appanah, Shaker Ramesh, Joshua Bollers, Rayaz Latiff, Nathan Bishop, Patrice Frazer, Thierry Davis, Henekiah Hohenkirk, Jasami Craig, Devendra Ramkarran, Jermaine Grovesner and Joshua Williams. Reserves: Mario Singh, Kadeem Campbell, Nicholas Rukhdoe, Rakeem Latif and Nathaniel Sukhnandan.
Coach: Latchman Yadram
Manager/Assistant Coach: Daniel Barker.
Essequibo Team: Ravid Fredericks (Captain), Ethan Silas (vice-captain), Capildev Kisson, Otis Roberts, Timothy Ramdat [wk.], Aarav Sukhram, Tyrese Stephney, Darius Pearson, Vidal Narnie, Zahir Ramkissoon, Justin Henry, Arif Singh, Arron Descosta, Joseph Bholo, Jamol Sahoy and Manav Samlall.
Coach: Nandkishore Andrews
Manager/Assistant Coach: Rayon Da Costa.
Exxon has to put up a sign board across the Demerara Harbour Bridge to tell Guyanese what % of revenue we are getting from the Stabroek Block!
Dec 05, 2022Kaieteur News – The Inaugural Boys Under-13 Inter-County 40 overs tournament, hosted by The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Albion,...
Dec 05, 2022
Dec 05, 2022
Dec 05, 2022
Dec 05, 2022
Dec 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – Believe it or leave it, I am typing this column at 4.40 AM Sunday. I got up at 2AM and did not go back... more
During his address to the United Nations this year, President Irfaan Ali said that carbon was trading at US$10 per tonne... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]